'Nothing Can Quite Replace Your First Love or Your First March'

So women gave a march and the whole country showed up.

O.K., not really. But you had to admit it was pretty immense, with plenty of men.

There’s a long history here. When women were first fighting for the right to vote, they did it in a quiet, virtuous and slightly depressing way – collecting petitions, urging referenda, campaigning to get presidential conventions to put supportive planks in their party platforms. Then a younger generation wanted to be louder and to have more fun on their way to political emancipation. They wanted … parades.

And when Woodrow Wilson became president in 1913, thousands of women greeted his inauguration with a march through Washington led by the charismatic and beautiful Inez Milholland, wearing a long white cape astride a white horse. Milholland, who was ahead of her time on a number of fronts, lectured to young women that fighting for the right to vote was good exercise.