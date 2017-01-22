Energy storage batteries face biggest test in California

From the perspective of both renewable-energy advocates and electric utilities, grid-scale energy storage offers many potential benefits.

By storing energy in battery packs for later use, energy storage can make intermittent renewable sources like solar and wind into more reliable forms of power.

It also helps utilities "balance" the gird by absorbing excess energy during periods of low demand, and releasing it during periods of peak demand.

Yet energy storage has not been tested on a large scale by U.S. utilities.

Until now, that is.

California now has three completed energy-storage sites, constituting the biggest test yet for the technology, notes The New York Times