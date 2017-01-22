SPECIAL REPORT: Energy landscape undergoes major changes

New England has undergone a profound shift in how it produces electricity over the past decade and a half, phasing out coal and oil plants while becoming more reliant on natural gas.

Following passage of a state energy law this summer, Massachusetts will see wind, solar and imported hydro-power become increasingly important sources of energy in the coming years, but many in the energy industry expect natural gas to remain a crucial resource for the foreseeable future.

"We're not going to likely see any new coal built in the region," said Anne George, vice president of external affairs and corporate communications for grid operator ISO New England. "Oil is very limited in this region...; There's unlikely to be any new nuclear in the region. So you're left with natural gas, and we do see the increasing desire to develop renewables."

Back in 2000, just 15 percent of New England's power was produced by burning natural gas. Last year, natural gas accounted for 49 percent of all electricity generated in the region.