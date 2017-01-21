Letters and Papers

Newsvine

Although Wythe's lecture notes from his teaching days at William & Mary are thought to have been extant as late as 1810, no collection of George Wythe's papers or correspondence has survived to the present day. Instead, the list below derives from Wythe's contemporaries. As a leader of the Revolution, Wythe exchanged correspondence with many of the notable men of his time and it is from their papers that we piece together the Chancellor's collection.

