Trump to CIA: 'I am with you 1,000%'

President Donald Trump told CIA employees Saturday at their headquarters in Langley, Virginia, "I am so behind you."

"I am with you 1,000%," Trump said after receiving intelligence briefings from top officials.

"There is nobody that feels stronger about the Intelligence Community and the CIA than Donald Trump," Trump said to applause, noting the significance of his decision to make the agency his first official stop on his first full day as president.

"I am so behind you," Trump continued, adding, "You're going to get so much backing."