Photo Blog: Women's March

The turnout for the Women’s March on New Jersey exceeded organizers’ expectations by thousands. Every seat in the War Memorial in Trenton was filled, as was every space in the standing area. About 3,000 people crowded into the building, while thousands more stood outside on the steps and the lawn area, patiently listening to speeches via a sound system in spite of the cold, damp weather.

More than 10,000 people attended the Trenton march from the War Memorial to the New Jersey State House, while thousands of other area residents headed to Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York and Asbury Park to make their voices heard, calling for the protection of women’s rights. The slogan of the morning: “We won’t go back.”

Speakers called for the protection of a woman’s right to choose, for rights for gays and lesbians, and the protection of immigrants and people of all religious faiths. Whenever New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s name was mentioned, the crowd booed.