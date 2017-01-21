U.S. spies fear allies will stop sharing intel under Russia-friendly Trump

Now that Donald Trump is officially its commander-in-chief, America’s foreign allies are being forced to grapple with a highly sensitive question: Is it still safe to share information with U.S. intelligence agencies?

The global spy community — a fractious world where friends, frenemies and sometimes enemies often enter alliances of convenience — always holds its breath when a new U.S. president takes office. But Trump is an anomaly even for a group used to strange things. The new president, who is due to visit the CIA headquarters on Saturday, has spent weeks insulting the intelligence agencies he now oversees. He also has pushed for warmer ties with Russia, a country that several European states view as a dangerous aggressor, and which U.S. intelligence officials have had difficulty coordinating with in the past.

As a result, U.S. officials and analysts fear other countries will hesitate to share information with a Kremlin-friendly Trump administration. Trump’s off-the-cuff communication style also alarms observers in the U.S. and abroad who worry he may, inadvertently or out of bravado, reveal classified information. Another concern: Trump is so obviously distrustful of U.S. intelligence agencies that he may ignore their advice, making other nations feel it is not worth the effort to clue in the Americans.

“If there’s a sense that we’re cozying up to regimes like Vladimir Putin’s Russia, that could have something of a chilling effect," said a senior official from former President Barack Obama’s administration. "The challenge may be in places like Germany, France, potentially even the United Kingdom. If there is a reorientation toward Moscow, there could be some doubts there.”