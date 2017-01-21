Women's March live: Thousands worldwide protest Trump

It's Donald Trump's first full day as the 45th President of the United States, and people across the world are taking to the streets to protest against the incoming administration.

Thousands are expected to participate Saturday in the Women's March on Washington and more than 600 sister marches are planned, according to organizers, to send a message to Trump "that women's rights are human rights."

