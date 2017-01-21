British village gets solar battery boost in green energy trial

Villagers in northern England may soon see their electricity bills slashed by as much as 50 percent in a pilot project allowing them to use solar power around the clock.

In a 250,000 pound ($307,000) trial, 40 houses in the village of Oxspring, 12 miles (19 km) north of Sheffield, will be linked in a "virtual power plant" using home batteries to store electricity generated from solar panels.

Without batteries, solar power can only be used during the day. On sunny days, when a lot of electricity is being generated but the demand is low, surplus energy is exported back to the grid.

This creates problems with older networks that are unable to deal with extra energy without costly upgrades, limiting how many houses can use solar panels.

The project, financed by energy supplier Northern Powergrid, is the first to analyze how linking batteries can allow more households to install solar panels without expensive upgrades to the grid.