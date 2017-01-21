Newsvine

Bill alarms solar power advocates

When Ryan Zaricki climbs a ladder to install rooftop solar panels on a customer’s house, he sees more than shingles and gutters. He sees a fast-growing industry providing jobs to Hoosiers and nudging Indiana further into the clean-energy movement.

“Last year, we handled 40 projects, and in all honesty I’m expecting to double that this year,” said Zaricki, president of Evansville-based Whole Sun Designs, which has four employees and plans to hire several more this year.

The growth has been fueled in part by a 12-year-old Indiana policy of allowing homeowners who generate their own electricity to ship any energy they don’t use to the grid and get a dollar-for-dollar credit from their utility.

But now, a bill introduced in the Indiana General Assembly would discontinue that policy, known as net metering—effectively wiping out a key financial incentive for homeowners and businesses to install rooftop solar systems and windmills.

