Women's March Against Trump Turns Into Global Day of Action

The Women's March on Washington on January 21 has gone global, with over 600 "sister marches" planned in 57 countries that same day, as an international display of opposition to the far-right populism embodied by President-elect Donald Trump.

With protests planned in Berlin, Oslo, Toronto, Nairobi, and other cities around the world, many organizers cite the threat to human and civil rights posed by Trump's election.

"The recent elections in the United States have shown how real the threat is to our collective rights and liberties. We march together for the protection of our rights, our safety, our families, our health and the health of our planet—recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our society," write organizers of the march in Nairobi, Kenya, on Facebook.

"Nationalist, racist and misogynistic trends are growing worldwide and threaten the most marginalized groups in our societies including women, people of color, immigrants, Muslims, the LGBTQIA community, and people with disabilities," states the Facebook page for the march in Copenhagen, Denmark. "The violence of the global capitalist system only upholds and strengthens these dangerous trends."