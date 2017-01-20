Local activist draws up proposal for city-sanctioned homeless campground

Advertisement

When it comes to housing the homeless, a tent city might be what Chico needs, says Charles Withuhn, an avid local advocate for all things related to trees and homelessness. A regular volunteer for Safe Space, Chico’s rotating winter shelter, he sees people on a daily basis who just need respite from the freezing temperatures and potential for police entanglements. And, unfortunately, there just aren’t enough beds to go ’round.

For that reason, he supports the idea of an organized campground for people without homes. In fact, he’s gone so far as to begin the process of getting one approved in Chico. It’s still in its infancy, but he has a name—A OK Chico Campground—and a general schematic, with tent spaces to accommodate 22 adults and 12 children, barbecue areas, portable toilets, showers, laundry facilities and trash bins.

“This proposal, A OK Chico Campground, is a temporary and transitional housing project that could get 34 homeless people off the street in the shortest period of time for the smallest investment,” reads Withuhn’s proposal, which he presented informationally to the city’s Internal Affairs Committee last week (Jan. 11).

He was inspired by The Farm, Joel Castle’s unsanctioned but burgeoning homeless camp on the south side of town along Comanche Creek. As of last weekend, with Safe Space full and turning people away, and Torres Community Shelter near capacity, there were 55 people seeking refuge at The Farm.