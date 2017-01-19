Newsvine

Vernon Wythe

 

About The time is Now to start to Fix the Planet, It takes Works Articles: 22 Seeds: 817 Comments: 1462 Since: May 2016

06/04/08 Gas Price

Current Status: Published (4)
By Vernon Wythe
Thu Jan 19, 2017 11:17 AM
Discuss:

Type your comment here ...

Article Photo

Did a President know when it hit $4.00gal?
No, even though all he had do is look a the Sign as he road pass it, What nobody told him? I didn't know a President need to be told what everybody could see.
All is OK we had Obama for 8 Great years.
Now we have a Will you know.
Thanks President Barack Hussein Obama

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor