Fighting the Black Snake At Two Rivers: How Standing Rock-Style Protest Came to West Texas

Native rights activists and environmentalists cheered the recent – and likely temporary – win for the Standing Rock Water Protectors in their peaceful resistance to the Dakota Access Pipeline. But "black snakes," as the activists called DAPL, are a growing threat in many places throughout North America, and the battles to defeat them are multiplying.

One recently established protest based on the Standing Rock model has coalesced to oppose the ongoing work on the Trans-Pecos Pipeline in the Big Bend region of southwest Texas. The 142-mile-long pipeline, if completed, would bring fracked gas from Fort Stockton in Pecos County to the small border city of Presidio, where it would continue on into northern Mexico. In the process it would cross under the Rio Grande, the main water source for the fragile and drought-ridden region.

Besides land seizures driven by eminent domain, Trans-Pecos will also likely damage many archaeological sites and places sacred to indigenous populations along its route, who include, but are not limited to, the Jumano, Apache and Conchos peoples.