Which countries are standing up to Trump on climate?

China, India and the EU are among the states and regional groupings to have sent incoming US president a strong message on the need to tackle climate change.

With less than 24 hours until the brash billionaire gets the keys to the White House, and a day after 2016 was officially declared the hottest year on record, fears are rising his cabinet of climate sceptics may carry through on threats to try and ‘cancel’ the UN’s new climate deal.

At last November’s climate summit in Marrakech 196 countries registered their support for the deal, but that appears to have had little impact on the incoming administration.

Paul Bledsoe, an independent US energy consultant who worked in the Clinton White House, told Climate Home fellow world leaders may be the only voices about to bring Trump to reason on this issue.

“I think global leaders have to tell Trump what an important issue this has become on the world economic and political stage,” he said.

“I don’t think he knows that… it’s incumbent on Merkel, May, Xi, Modi to say this is important. Global leaders have to start educating him.”