Wyoming Considers De Facto Prohibition On Solar And Wind Energy

Seeded by Vernon Wythe View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONForbes
Seeded on Wed Jan 18, 2017 10:40 PM
Wyoming’s legislature is considering a bill that would effectively outlaw renewable energy in the state.

The so-called “Electricity Production Standard” proposes to penalize utilities in Wyoming for generating electricity from solar and wind energy. The bill would allow electric power to be generated using one of six pre-approved sources, including oil, natural gas, nuclear, hydropower and coal, to be used by Wyoming utility companies for electricity generation. Neither solar nor wind energy are included on the list of allowed fuel sources.

If the bill is passed, utilities in Wyoming would incur a penalty of $10 per megawatt hour whenever they used wind or solar to produce electricity for state customers.

“I don’t know how seriously to take it,” Rep. Marti Halverson, R-Etna, told the Jackson Hold News & Guide. “My guess is that it’s a little push back to the legislation that is being passed in other states that’s saying, ‘No coal, no how.’”

