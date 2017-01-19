How Did The Bible Come To AMERICA

THE ORIGINAL AND COMPLETE 1582-1610 DOUAI-RHEIMSCATHOLIC TRANSLATION OF THE LATIN VULGATE

also known as the Rheims–Douai Bible or Douai Bible, and abbreviated as D–R and DV) is a translation of the Bible from the Latin Vulgate into English made by members of the English College, Douai, in the service of the Catholic Church.[2] The New Testament portion was published in Reims, France, in 1582, in one volume with extensive commentary and notes. The Old Testament portion was published in two volumes thirty years later by the University of Douai. The first volume, covering Genesis through Job, was published in 1609; the second, covering Psalms to 2 Machabees plus the apocrypha of the Vulgate was published in 1610. Marginal notes took up the bulk of the volumes and had a strong polemical and patristic character. They offered insights on issues of translation, and on the Hebrew and Greek source texts of the Vulgate.

Large “folio” editions of the Bible (generally measuring 15 to 18 inches tall) were popular during the early years of printing. In England, Henry VIII’s “Great Bible” of 1539 and the original Authorized Version of 1611 are prominent examples. Our own country was highly productive in this category during its early years. By 1825, at least fourteen folio Bibles in English were published with American imprints.’ Among these was a remarkable edition of the Catholic Douay Version published by Eugene Cummiskey of Philadelphia.

Wycliffe's Bible is the name now given to a group of Bible translations into Middle English that were made under the direction of John Wycliffe. They appeared over a period from approximately 1382 to 1395.[1] These Bible translations were the chief inspiration and chief cause of the Lollard movement, a pre-Reformation movement that rejected many of the distinctive teachings of the Roman Catholic Church. In the early Middle Ages, most Western Christian people encountered the Bible only in the form of oral versions of scriptures, verses and homilies in Latin (other sources were mystery plays, usually conducted in the vernacular, and popular iconography). Though relatively few people could read at this time, Wycliffe’s idea was to translate the Bible into the vernacular, saying "it helpeth Christian men to study the Gospel in that tongue in which they know best Christ’s sentence"

On January 21, 1781, Robert Aitken presented a petition to Congress offering to print "a neat Edition of the Holy Scriptures for the use of schools." This is the text:

To the Honourable The Congress of the United States of America The Memorial of Robert Aitken of the City of Philadelphia, Printer Humbly Sheweth

That in every well regulated Government in Christendom The Sacred Books of the Old and New Testament, commonly called the Holy Bible, are printed and published under the Authority of the Sovereign Powers, in order to prevent the fatal confusion that would arise, and the alarming Injuries the Christian Faith might suffer from the Spurious and erroneous Editions of Divine Revelation. That your Memorialist has no doubt but this work is an Object worthy the attention of the Congress of the United States of America, who will not neglect spiritual security, while they are virtuously contending for temporal blessings. Under this persuasion your Memorialist begs leave to, inform your Honours That he both begun and made considerable progress in a neat Edition of the Holy Scriptures for the use of schools, But being cautious of suffering his copy of the Bible to Issue forth without the sanction of Congress, Humbly prays that your Honours would take this important matter into serious consideration & would be pleased to appoint one Member or Members of your Honourable Body to inspect his work so that the same may be published under the Authority of Congress. And further, your Memorialist prays, that he may be commissioned or otherwise appointed & Authorized to print and vend Editions of, the Sacred Scriptures, in such manner and form as may best suit the wants and demands of the good people of these States, provided the same be in all things perfectly consonant to the Scriptures as heretofore Established and received amongst us.

The Carey Bible was an edition of the English-language Douay-Rheims translation of the Bible published by Mathew Carey (1760-1839) beginning in 1789. It was the first Roman Catholic version of the Bible printed in the United States.

Carey was an expatriate Irish journalist who established himself as a printer and publisher in Philadelphia around 1784. In 1789 he announced plans to print the first American Catholic Bible and solicited subscriptions; the work was to be published in 48 weekly parts. This plan failed, largely in part to the small number of Roman Catholics in the United States (then about 25,000 out of 1 million citizens) and also because American Catholics at the time were often unfamiliar with Scripture.

In 1795, Carey hired Mason Locke Weems to penetrate the Southern market for books of American manufacture. Unlike Philadelphia, New York and Boston, where printers were making the transition to publishing, the South was largely rural, lacking large cities with publishers eager to manufacture books. Mason Weems, best remembered for his story about the cherry tree in the Life of Washington, was an itinerant Anglican preacher, and a gifted salesman. Many years after soliciting subscriptions, Weems reminisced to Carey:

WEEMS, Mason Locke, historian, b. in Dumfries, Va., about 1760; d. in Beaufort. S. C., 23 May, 1825. He studied theology in London, took orders in the Protestant Episcopal church, and for several years was rector of Pohick church. Mount Vernon parish, Va., of which Washington was an attendant. The necessities of Weems's large family compelled him to resign that charge about 1790, and he became a book agent for Mathew Carey, the Philadelphia publisher. He was remarkably successful in that employment, “ travelling throughout the south with his books in his saddle-bags, equally ready for a stump, a fair, or a pulpit.” He was eccentric in mind and manner, and whenever he heard of a public meeting he would attend it, and, collecting a crowd around him, urge on his hearers the merits of his books, interspersing his remarks with anecdotes and humorous sallies.

Carey was born in Dublin into a middle-class family in 1760. He entered the bookselling and printing business in 1775, and when still only seventeen published a pamphlet criticizing dueling. This publication was quickly followed by another work criticizing the severity of the Irish penal code, and another criticizing Parliament. As a result, the British House of Commons threatened him with prosecution, and Carey fled to Paris in 1781.[1] There he met Benjamin Franklin, the ambassador representing the American Revolutionary forces, who achieved independence that year. Franklin took Carey on to work in his printing office.

Shortly after the Bible Society of Philadelphia (now the Pennsylvania Bible Society) was formed in December 1808, the managers wanted to implement a printing process used in England by the British and Foreign Bible Society to mass produce Bibles called stereotyping. This method of printing was used sparingly in the United States during the early 1800s but never for publishing Bibles. Considering the high costs of such an endeavor, the managers decided to start off distributing Bibles purchased from Bible publishers in Philadelphia over its initial two years in operation. However the managers knew that utilizing the stereotype printing method would greatly increase Scripture distribution in Philadelphia and around the country, the managers raised over $7,000* with help from all the existing bible societies in America and from the British and Foreign Bible Society between 1809 and 1811. Once all the financing was gained an order for a set of stereotype plates was placed in Britain. However, getting the plates across the ocean and into the United States wasn’t without its issues. Since the U.S. and Great Britain were at war in 1812 there were tariffs placed on all imports from Britain and the U.S. customs house in Philadelphia was going to charge the Bible Society thousands of dollars to allow the plates into the country. Not having the funds to pay this fee, the managers petitioned to the state government and then to both houses of Congress for relief of these duties. This relief passed both the house and the senate and the Bible Society was allowed to import these plates free of charge. Once in the hands of printers thousands of Bibles were instantly printed and distributed to all parts of the country. Eventually over 17,000 Bibles and New Testaments would be printed from these and future plates. The forward-thinking of the managers placed the Bible Society at a unique advantage being the first institution in the U.S. to use this printing process, which became the standard for printing Bibles in the decades to follow.

Young's Literal Translation (YLT) is a translation of the Bible into English, published in 1862. The translation was made by Robert Young, compiler of Young's Analytical Concordance to the Bible and Concise Critical Comments on the New Testament. Young used the Textus Receptus (TR) and the Majority Text (MT) as the basis for his translation. He wrote in the preface to the first edition, "It has been no part of the Translator's plan to attempt to form a New Hebrew or Greek Text--he has therefore somewhat rigidly adhered to the received ones.

