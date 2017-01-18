EPA nominee Scott Pruitt faces questions on climate change views, lawsuits

Wednesday's confirmation hearing for Scott Pruitt — President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to head the President-elect Donald Trump — is expected to be especially contentious as Democrats challenge the Oklahoma attorney general's ties to polluting industries, his skepticism about climate change and the frequent lawsuits he has filed to block the EPA's clean air and water rules.

Pruitt will testify before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, which is sharply divided along party lines.

Environmental leaders say that Pruitt, if confirmed by the full Senate, would be the most hostile EPA administrator in the history of the agency, which was created in 1970 by former President Richard Nixon to protect human health and the environment.

"Not a single American voted for dirtier air and drinking water, but if Mr. Pruitt takes the helm at the EPA, that’s what millions of Americans and thousands of communities will face," said Ken Cook, co-founder and president of the Environmental Working Group. "Every senator, regardless of party, should reject this nomination on behalf of their constituents’ health."