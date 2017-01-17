Three Reasons John Lewis Is Right That Trump Is Illegitimate

All praises go to John Lewis for becoming the first nationally recognized political figure to question the legitimacy of Donald Trump’s presidency. He will hopefully not be the last. Lewis dared to say out loud what millions of Americans have been thinking.

Lewis—who studied at the American Baptist Theological Seminary; led the first Freedom Rides; registered poor southern African Americans to vote; was almost killed when Alabama State Troopers beat his head in while leading the historic Selma Civil Rights March; chaired the Student Non Violent Coordinating Committee; and spoke at the historic March on Washington with Martin Luther King, before running for elective office—is the closest living figure America has to a Nelson Mandela or a Dalai Lama.

As Bill Moyers—a man of old-fashioned grace not normally taken to insults and, like Lewis a graduate of Baptist Theological Seminary—wrote after Trump tweeted attacks on Lewis over Martin Luther King’s Birthday weekend, “Trump isn’t fit to be a carbuncle on John Lewis’s posterior.”

In a manner that only a man of John Lewis’s moral stature could articulate, he clothed his critique of Trump’s legitimacy in the language not only of politics but of spiritual prophecy. In Lewis’s usual soft-spoken, but morally firm, manner, he told Meet The Press’s Chuck Todd,