Saint John women wear 'pussy hats' for women's march against Trump

A carload of Saint John women who say they feel threatened and repulsed by Donald Trump heads to the U.S. Capitol this week for the Women's March on Washington.

And as they approach, they'll join others wearing knitted pink caps — also known as "pussy hats" — to make a visual statement of support for the human rights the Trump election has put at risk.

The Pussyhat Project, launched in late November, according to its website, encourages activists to wear the hats at the march Saturday and has even provided the knitting instructions.

"It's a symbol to say, 'You can't touch us,'" said Debbie Eden, referring to Trump's lewd 2005 comment to an entertainment reporter on a videotape that only surfaced in October.