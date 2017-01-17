Newsvine

Vernon Wythe

 

About The time is Now to start to Fix the Planet, It takes Works Articles: 18 Seeds: 808 Comments: 1420 Since: May 2016

Saint John women wear 'pussy hats' for women's march against Trump

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Vernon Wythe View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCBC
Seeded on Tue Jan 17, 2017 5:05 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A carload of Saint John women who say they feel threatened and repulsed by Donald Trump heads to the U.S. Capitol  this week for the Women's March on Washington.

And as they approach, they'll join others wearing knitted pink caps — also known as "pussy hats" — to make a visual statement of support for the human rights the Trump election has put at risk.

The Pussyhat Project, launched in late November, according to its website, encourages activists to wear the hats at the march Saturday and has even provided the knitting instructions.

"It's a symbol to say, 'You can't touch us,'" said Debbie Eden, referring to Trump's lewd 2005 comment to an entertainment reporter on a videotape that only surfaced in October.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor