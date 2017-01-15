To the editor: Let me make clear the Pioneer Cabin Sequoia was not killed by recent storms. This magnificent tree that had been growing for more than 1,000 years was put to a slow, drawn out death by short-term thinking, greedy people who could only see an opportunity to make money by carving the tree’s heart out so tourists could drive their cars through it.
California's iconic Pioneer Cabin Sequoia was felled by more than weather - LA Times
Seeded on Sun Jan 15, 2017 12:39 PM
