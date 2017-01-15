Newsvine

California's iconic Pioneer Cabin Sequoia was felled by more than weather - LA Times

To the editor: Let me make clear the Pioneer Cabin Sequoia was not killed by recent storms. This magnificent  tree that had been growing for more than 1,000 years was put to a slow, drawn out death by short-term thinking, greedy people who could only see an opportunity to make money by carving the tree’s heart out so tourists could  drive their cars through it.

