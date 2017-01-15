Newsvine

Trump talks China, US sanctions against Russia

President-elect Donald Trump seemed to offer more detail about his positions on Russia and China under his incoming administration.

Trump left open the possibility that the US could reconsider its adherence to the "One China" policy during an interview with The Wall Street Journal published Friday night.

The policy was established decades ago, in part to support diplomatic ties between China and the US.

Trump told The Journal any new developments between the US and China might hinge upon China's trade and currency practices, which the president-elect has characterized as unfair to the US.

Trump rattled Washington and China shortly after he won the election when he took a congratulatory call from Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, the first direct communication between US and Taiwanese leadership in more than 30 years

