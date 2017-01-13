Newsvine

Vernon Wythe

 

About The time is Now to start to Fix the Planet, It takes Works Articles: 16 Seeds: 788 Comments: 1378 Since: May 2016

Reader survey: Obama's greatest climate impact was in China

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Vernon Wythe View Original Article: Climate Home
Seeded on Fri Jan 13, 2017 1:42 AM
Discuss:

As Barack Obama bids farewell to the White House, we asked what you thought of his record when it comes to climate change.

A round 100 of you responded to a short survey and others got in touch by email. You were overwhelmingly positive about his impact, particularly on the world stage.

Look out for our three part analysis of Obama’s climate legacy next week.

On his most significant legacy, the relationship with China loomed large, as you can see from this word cloud.

“Driving the momentum behind the Paris agreement by building bridges with China,” was a typical response. “Continually pushing the ‘green growth’ and jobs agenda to justify climate legislation,” said another.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor