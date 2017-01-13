Reader survey: Obama's greatest climate impact was in China

As Barack Obama bids farewell to the White House, we asked what you thought of his record when it comes to climate change.

A round 100 of you responded to a short survey and others got in touch by email. You were overwhelmingly positive about his impact, particularly on the world stage.

Look out for our three part analysis of Obama’s climate legacy next week.

On his most significant legacy, the relationship with China loomed large, as you can see from this word cloud.

“Driving the momentum behind the Paris agreement by building bridges with China,” was a typical response. “Continually pushing the ‘green growth’ and jobs agenda to justify climate legislation,” said another.