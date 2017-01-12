Newsvine

Vernon Wythe

 

About The time is Now to start to Fix the Planet, It takes Works Articles: 16 Seeds: 786 Comments: 1375 Since: May 2016

JPMorgan CEO on education initiative, Trump presidency optimism - Video

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Vernon Wythe View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCBS News
Seeded on Thu Jan 12, 2017 10:09 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Russia denies having any embarrassing information about President-elect Donald Trump. The country is objecting to the Senate testimony of his secretary of state nominee, Rex Tillerson. Elizabeth Palmer reports from Moscow, where a government spokesman is also criticizing a move by the Obama administration.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor