The 7 most memorable Massachusetts moments of Barack Obama's presidency

In a way, it all started in Boston.

Just two years into his career in Washington, D.C., then-Sen. Barack Obama walked onto the FleetCenter stage on the Tuesday night of the 2004 Democratic National Convention. In 15 minutes, the little-known Illinois senator delivered a speech in which he introduced his unusual name and singular life story to a divided country in the name of uniting it.

Four years later, Obama was elected president of that country.

Twelve years later, he is handing over the reigns to a still-divided nation to President-elect Donald Trump. During his two-terms, the charismatic president left the country with scores of memorable moments—including a particular few for the state where he first put his name on the map.