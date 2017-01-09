Newsvine

Ex-CIA chief warns Trump to beware of tweeting after Inauguration Day

Trump should re-evaluate his use of Twitter (TWTR) with "fresh eyes" after the inauguration, because "governing in 140 character transmissions is a lot harder," Woolsey said on "Squawk Box."

Without elaborating, Woosley argued there could be some circumstances in which Twitter would be effective for Trump as president.

The Constitution has survived many tests, but figuring out how to deal with Twitter is a "whole new ballgame," he said. To ensure security, it's going to take "creativity" to manage a tweeting president, he said.

There's no doubt Trump used Twitter "effectively in the campaign," added Woolsey, saying the billionaire real estate mogul-turned-candidate put tweeting firmly in the lexicon for future political races.

Until Trump actually takes the oath of office, his use of Twitter is neither a plus nor a disaster, said Woolsey.

