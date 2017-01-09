Scots wind turbines set new electricity generation records

WWF Scotland said wind turbines generated enough power for all the nation’s electricity needs over a record four straight days.

Turbines have previously generated more power than needed in a single day, but this is the first time four consecutive days have been recorded - on December 23, 24, 25 and 26.

A new record was also set on Christmas Eve for the most amount of wind-generated power in a single day with 74,042MWh of electricity sent to the National Grid.

Total electricity demand on the same date was 56,089MWh which meant wind turbines generated the equivalent of 132% of Scotland’s total electricity needs that day.