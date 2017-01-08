Newsvine

UK's May Denies Her Government 'Muddled' About EU Exit

SOURCE: ABC News
January 8, 2017
Prime Minister Theresa May says she will announce more details of Britain's European Union exit plans in the next few weeks, and denies a former diplomat's claim that the government is "muddled" about Brexit.

May signaled the U.K. is likely to leave the bloc's single market, telling Sky News on Sunday that Britain won't try to keep "bits of membership" once it leaves.

May says she will trigger formal EU exit talks by March 31. But she has refused to reveal details of Britain's goals, fueling allegations that government plans are in disarray.

