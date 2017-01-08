SMU law professors ask Senate to block Trump's pick for attorney general 

President-elect Donald Trump nominated Sessions in November for the post that would make him the chief enforcer of the nation's laws. He was the first senator to endorse Trump during the presidential campaign.

Like other Trump nominations, this one is controversial. Critics of the longtime senator resurrected memories of his unsuccessful bid for a federal judgeship in 1986, when former colleagues testified that Sessions had made racist comments. Among them was a joke about members of the Ku Klux Klan, who Sessions said "were OK until I learned they smoked pot." He was also said to have called the NAACP and the American Civil Liberties Union "un-American," though Sessions denied it.

Sessions has fought back accusations of racism. But the law professors' complaints about him extend far beyond the comments that came to light 30 years ago.