Joe Biden steamrolled Democrats objecting to Trump's Electoral College victory

Vice President Joe Biden, presiding over the official Electoral College vote tally on the House floor Friday, had three words for Democratic lawmakers attempting to object to the results of the election.

"It is over," the vice president said, eliciting laughs from House Speaker Paul Ryan, seated behind him, and applause from lawmakers in the chamber.

More than a half-dozen Democratic members of Congress rose to speak at different points, protesting the results. The representatives cited Russian hacking, the legitimacy of the election and electors, alleged voter-suppression laws, and the voting machines themselves as reasons to object the results.