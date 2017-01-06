George Wythe leader of the Revolution

George Wythe (/dʒɔː(ɹ)dʒ/ /wɪð/)[1] (1726 – June 8, 1806) signer of the Declaration of Independence, first law professor in America, and chancery court judge, was born in Elizabeth City County, Virginia. Wythe spent the majority of his life in the Commonwealth, only traveling outside it to attend the Second Continental Congress and the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia.

Wythe's impact on American law cannot be overstated. In the course of his careers as lawyer, legislator, judge, and professor Wythe taught a "who's who" of statesmen and jurists:

Although Wythe's lecture notes from his teaching days at William & Mary are thought to have been extant as late as 1810, no collection of George Wythe's papers or correspondence has survived to the present day. Instead, the list below derives from Wythe's contemporaries. As a leader of the Revolution, Wythe exchanged correspondence with many of the notable men of his time and it is from their papers that we piece together the Chancellor's collection.

