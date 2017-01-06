Trump still questions intelligence on Russia hacking after briefing

President-elect Donald Trump said he had a "constructive" meeting with intelligence officials on Friday, and while praising them still had questions about assertions that Russia hacked Democrats in an effort to influence last year's election.

Claiming that Russia, China, and other countries and organizations are always launching cyber-attacks against the United States — "including the Democratic National Committee" — Trump said in a written statement that "there was absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election including the fact that there was no tampering whatsoever with voting machines."

He added: "There were attempts to hack the Republican National Committee, but the RNC had strong hacking defenses and the hackers were unsuccessful."

While criticizing aspects of the Russia investigation just hours before a special briefing, Trump said in his statement that "I have tremendous respect for the work and service done by the men and women of this (intelligence) community to our great nation."