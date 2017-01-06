U.S. and Canada falling behind China in race for renewable energy

China is rapidly gaining dominance in the fast-growing, global renewable energy market, as state-owned companies make massive overseas investments to secure the country’s leadership.

Countries such as the United States and Canada need a clear and aggressive strategy in the battle for the manufacturing and services businesses that support renewable energy, which is now outpacing fossil-fuel investment in the power sector, says a report from Australia’s Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), an independent think tank that tracks global energy markets.