Newsvine

Vernon Wythe

 

About The time is Now to start to Fix the Planet, It takes Works Articles: 14 Seeds: 759 Comments: 1318 Since: May 2016

U.S. and Canada falling behind China in race for renewable energy

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Vernon Wythe View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Globe and Mail
Seeded on Fri Jan 6, 2017 5:35 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

China is rapidly gaining dominance in the fast-growing, global renewable energy market, as state-owned companies make massive overseas investments to secure the country’s leadership.

Countries such as the United States and Canada need a clear and aggressive strategy in the battle for the manufacturing and services businesses that support renewable energy, which is now outpacing fossil-fuel investment in the power sector, says a report from Australia’s Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), an independent think tank that tracks global energy markets.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor