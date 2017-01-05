UN warns of war crime as Damascus water crisis grows

The United Nations warned Thursday that sabotaging water supplies was a war crime after the main source for Syria's capital was cut, leaving more than five million people facing shortages.

Water supplies from the rebel-held area of Wadi Barada near Damascus have been severed since December 22, with the regime and rebels trading blame.

The head of a UN-backed humanitarian taskforce for Syria said Thursday the shutdown had already had "dramatic" consequences.

Jan Egeland said water supplies to 5.5 million people had been hit "because of fighting, or because of sabotage or because of both".

"To sabotage and deny water is of course a war crime, because it is civilians who drink it and civilians who will be affected by waterborne diseases" if supplies are not restored, he told reporters in Geneva.