Climate Change: Breakthrough In Converting Carbon Emission To Baking Soda To Fight Global Warming Is In

The captured carbon dioxide from a coal-powered boiler is being turned into a chemical such as baking powder. In the city of Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, India, it is where the chemical process took place. The Carbon Clean Solutions, which is an Indian firm, also aids the company. The chemists have claimed that 60,000 tons of CO2 emission have been saved a year.

The owner of the plant, Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals, Ramachadran Gopalan, told BBC News that, "I am a businessman. I never thought about saving the planet. I needed a reliable stream of CO2, and this was the best way of getting it