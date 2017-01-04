Don't Like the Soda Tax? Drink Water!

If you’ve been paying any attention at all to your social media feeds in Philadelphia over these first few days of 2017, you are no doubt aware that the world is coming to an end. Life as we know it is over. Our core values of freedom, liberty, and — what was that other thing? — oh yeah, the pursuit of happiness? Pfft. Good luck ever finding those again. And why? The dreaded Soda Tax, of course!

Known more formally as the Philadelphia Beverage Tax, this new tariff went into effect on January 1st after Mayor Jim Kenney waged and miraculously won a hard-fought battle against Big Soda. Lobbyists and other special interests attached to the beverage industry spent more than $10 million to defeat the tax, and they lost. And then they spent even more with a feeble attempt to sue the city into killing the tax. They lost that, too.

The vote to approve the tax took place way back in June. Well, apparently, most Philadelphians don’t read the news anymore, because folks seem downright blindsided.

Since New Year’s morning, residents have been showing up at local supermarkets, bodegas, and Wawas Instagramming their outrage over the $0.015-per-ounce surcharge the city has imposed on all sweetened beverages purchased within city limits. Never mind that the whole point of the tax is to raise money for our beleaguered schools.

What? You want me to pay 18 cents more for a can of Mountain Dew just so junior can have his own schoolbook?