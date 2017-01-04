Hurricane Matthew: Three months later, Haiti at risk of a food crisis | Care International

When Hurricane Matthew slammed into the Southern peninsula of Haiti, it destroyed the majority of crops and livestock. Three months later, there are 800,000 people in urgent need of food assistance leaving the country at risk of a food crisis, warns CARE.

“The hurricane hit just before the November planting season, so many famers missed this critical time to replant because they lost everything—their crops, seeds and their land was destroyed,” said Jean-Michel Vigreux, CARE Country Director in Haiti. “The southern peninsula is the breadbasket of Haiti. With nearly all of their crops destroyed, it’s critical that we support people to restart their livelihoods – especially agriculture - to prevent a major food crisis in the near future.”

In the immediate wake of the hurricane, CARE distributed nearly 90,000 hot meals to those impacted. Now as we turn towards helping people rebuild, CARE has provided some seeds for farmers to replant their crops and will begin cash transfers for people to purchase food in the local market. This will allow people to choose what food items their families need while also stimulating the local economy and farmers.

“Haiti was already suffering from a drought before the hurricane hit,” said Vigreux. “Now, the Grand’Anse department - where the brunt of the storm hit - is an area of high concern. We are working directly with communities to make sure we’re reaching the most vulnerable with cash so that they can buy the food and materials they need right now, as well as supporting them to rebuild their livelihoods over the long run.”