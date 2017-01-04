Newsvine

Vernon Wythe

 

About The time is Now to start to Fix the Planet, It takes Works Articles: 14 Seeds: 745 Comments: 1267 Since: May 2016

The question is can solar energy be the cheapest power on earth?

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Vernon Wythe View Original Article: The Technews
Seeded on Wed Jan 4, 2017 5:04 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Though boom in solar energy industry started more than a decade ago, but the price is decreasing significantly in last few years. Moreover, the plunge is giving the industry an extra edge against coal and fossil fuel. Countries like Germany and China are leveraging the boost. Interestingly, the price decreased to $100 per MWh. However, on this phase, the question is can solar energy be the cheapest power on earth?

Solar energy is the cheapest power

Environmena Power Systems’ CEO Sami Khoreibi shared via Bloomberg that “we are seeing a new reality where solar is the lowest-cost source of energy, and I don’t see an end in sight in terms of the decline in costs”.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor