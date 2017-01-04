Though boom in solar energy industry started more than a decade ago, but the price is decreasing significantly in last few years. Moreover, the plunge is giving the industry an extra edge against coal and fossil fuel. Countries like Germany and China are leveraging the boost. Interestingly, the price decreased to $100 per MWh. However, on this phase, the question is can solar energy be the cheapest power on earth?

Solar energy is the cheapest power

Environmena Power Systems’ CEO Sami Khoreibi shared via Bloomberg that “we are seeing a new reality where solar is the lowest-cost source of energy, and I don’t see an end in sight in terms of the decline in costs”.