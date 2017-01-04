Con Ed's solar plan for low-income customers facing opposition from stakeholders

A proposal by Con Edison to build solar power for low-income customers is drawing criticism from some stakeholder groups as comments trickle in to the Department of Public Service on the project.

In July 2015, the DPS launched a "community distributed generation," or CDG project to make more solar and renewable energy accessible to urban dwellers, especially those with limited means. In New York City specifically, solar power can be pricey and complicated due to the city's building stock and property rates.

In October 2016, Con Edison proposed to develop 3 megawatts of solar on its own properties to dispatch to low-income customers. The projects would be developed by independent contractors chosen by the utility. Once the projects were operating, ownership of the solar assets would be transferred to Con Ed.

The state's private generators, represented by the trade group Independent Power Producers of New York, argue Con Ed's plan would curb free-market solar generation.

"Energy services should be provided cost-effectively by private developers on a competitive basis rather than by transmission and distribution utilities through rate-of-return regulation," IPPNY president Gavin Donohue wrote in comments submitted to the state on Tuesday.