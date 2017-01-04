Jersey City musicians and comics plan benefit for Standing Rock protest

Back in September, a court injunction stopped the Army Corps of Engineers from moving forward with the Dakota Access Pipeline, after protests by the Cheyenne Sioux Nation captured national attention. But the saga at Standing Rock is far from over, and on Saturday, January 7, a coalition of local bands will be raising consciousness (and money) to aid the protesters who remain at the site to insure that the government keeps its promises.

"The Benefit For Those Who Stayed" will take place at Jersey City's all-ages venue The Funhouse, and showcase an eclectic bill of local musicians that includes Tom Barrett (of Overlake) and his side project TOMS (playing the music of the Minutemen,) the familial fun of the Rock N Roll Hi-Fives, and the xylophone-fueled punk of Crazy & The Brains.

Other acts include Other Rooms, Alsion Mixology, TV Tramps, Black Wail, and a reunion of the Harlots, as well as stand up comics Josh Wells and Adam Alexander Hamilton. The benefit is scheduled to run from 6 p.m. to midnight, and all proceeds will be donated to projects affiliated with the Standing Rock protests.

"We're getting a bunch of bands together, most of them from Jersey City, and a couple of stand up comics, and it's going to be a great event," said Chris "Crazy" Urban, lead singer of Crazy & The Brains, who runs the Funhouse. "The money is going to be donated to three different funds for Standing Rock, one to help with the legal fees, another to help provide food and blankets for the volunteers who are still there, and one to help with medical supplies. And we're also going to be collecting supplies for things that the protesters need." (A list of needed supplies is available here. (https://www.amazon.com/registry/wishlist/196PVIWRDX1M4)