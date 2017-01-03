How climate change threatens famed Amalfi Coast

Feted by the likes of John Steinbeck and D.H. Lawrence, Italy’s Amalfi region justifiably lays claim to being one of Europe’s most beautiful coastlines.

In addition to its precipitous cliffs, sandy beaches, and pastel colored-villages, the coast is also famed for its lemons – a “sfusati” variety that are big, knobbly, and prized for their strong perfume and sweet, edible flesh.

But the steady abandonment of the hundreds of lemon terraces that help give the coastline its distinctive topography, combined with an increase in unpredictable weather, has led to a growing danger of landslides.

Climate change, blamed by experts and locals on global warming, has led to more intense rainstorms in Italy, sometimes with devastating impact on communities in this region south of Naples.

“We are experiencing rainfall that is much more intense – we are seeing torrential, almost tropical, rain,” says Michele Buonomo of Legambiente, a national environmental organization.