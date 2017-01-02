4 Cyber Security Threats for 2017

Cyber security threats aren’t going away. In 2017 there will be a number of them as technological development continues to advance rapidly and society becomes increasingly dependent on this technology — a boon for hackers who are only becoming defter by the day. While the threats will be many in 2017, these are four areas we believe will be particularly vulnerable to cyber attack.

Connected Cars – While the driverless car is close, but not yet here, the connected car is. A connected car, as defined by McKinsey, is “a vehicle able to optimize its own operation and maintenance as well as the convenience and comfort of passengers using onboard sensors and Internet connectivity.” This is typically done through embedded, tethered or smartphone integration. As technology evolves, the connected car is becoming more and more prevalent, accounting for half of all vehicles sold in 2015, according to a GSMA study. The study also predicts that by 2025 every new car sold will be connected. For hackers, this evolution in automobile manufacturing and design means yet another opportunity to exploit vulnerabilities in insecure systems and steal sensitive data and/or harm drivers.