How tax and other changes coming Jan. 1 will affect your wallet

There were plenty of changes in 2016 as the Trudeau government put its priorities in motion.

When Canadians file their taxes this spring, they'll calculate how new tax rates and child benefits worked out for their household.

But the changes don't stop there. The start of 2017 brings a bunch more.

Here's some of what to expect.

More carbon pricing

Some Canadians already feel the effects of the fight against climate change in their wallets.

B.C. residents have paid a carbon tax since 2008. Quebec residents have absorbed the cost of that province's cap-and-trade system since 2013.

As of Jan. 1, the prevalence of these kinds of costs expands, particularly in two provinces, as federal and provincial emissions reduction plans ramp up.