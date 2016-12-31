US Economy In 2017: Trump's Policies, Oil Prices, Interest Rates, The Dollar's Value And Other Trends To Watch

Aside from winning the now practically ubiquitous label of “worst year ever,”2016 was a solid year for the American economy. The unemployment rate hit a nine-year low in November, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed more than 2,600 points, or about 15 percent, over the course of the year and U.S. gross domestic product growth rose for all three consecutive quarters of the fiscal year, with a third quarter growth rate of 3.5 percent.

As attention turns to 2017, and President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team prepare a new round of policy proposals, here are seven major economic trends to watch next year.

The Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes

On Dec. 14, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen announced that the central bank would hike its target for the federal funds rate, a bank-to-bank lending rate closely trailed by mortgage, credit card and other interest rates. But the Fed’s work is far from finished: The federal funds rate remained at historically low levels by the end of 2016, and Yellen has promised to raise the rate three more times in 2017.

Still, many, like Arian Vojdani, an investment strategist at MV Financial, are skeptical.

“It’s kind of a wait and see—will there actually be three [hikes]?” Vojdani said, adding that the Fed promised four rate hikes in 2016, only to deliver one.