Sitting Shiva for an Election Loss

Their grief was palpable.

The unexpected manner in which the deceased passed left them confused, angry and scared.

They consoled one another, shed tears and gave quivering voice to their anxieties and fears.

To hear them and to read what others of their ilk were writing, the 71 percent of Jews who exit polls said voted for Hillary Clinton were sitting a sort of shiva, mourning the death of an ideal, their vision of America.

Meanwhile, the 24 percent of Jews who voted for President-elect Donald Trump presumably were toasting with “mazel tov cocktails” (to borrow a malapropism from a Trump surrogate), ecstatic that on Jan. 20 he would be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

The wailing and lamentations of those stricken began in the dark hours before dawn the morning after Election Day and continued throughout that day and into the days that followed.

Their anticipated celebration of the first woman to be elected president gave way to analogies that compared Trump’s victory to the rise of fascism in Germany in the 1930s and the Holocaust, to right-wing factions in Israel’s government, to 9/11, to the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, and to the emotional pain of suicides in their own families.