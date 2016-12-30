Preacher, wife to talk sex in 24-hour live stream from bed on church roof

The founders of Grapevine, Texas-based Fellowship Church will be streaming live for 24 hours beginning Friday from a bed on their church's roof. What could they possibly talk about for an entire day? Well, what else would you talk about in bed? Sex.

Ed and Lisa Young's book, "Sexperiment: 7 Days to Lasting Intimacy with Your Spouse," encourages married couples to take part in a challenge to have sex for 7 days straight to get "amazing results" that the Youngs say will last beyond one week, reports the Christian Post.

"Sexperiment" was released Tuesday, Jan. 10, and the couple is promoting the book and its message in a 24-hour live stream on the book's website. The couple, married for almost 30 years, will begin the discussion about how sex fits in with spirituality at 6 a.m. Friday, according to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.

From their rooftop bed, the Youngs will eat, sleep and engage in interviews via Skype, answering relationship and sex questions from people around the world. The Houston Chronicle reports that the Youngs say there will be no hanky panky on the Fellowship Church roof.

Here's a YouTube video of the Youngs talking about their 24-hour "bed-in."

