Only Republicans Can End Climate Change Denial For Good

Climate change denial is a strange phenomenon. Given the strong scientific consensus on the reality and urgency of global warming and the international will to take action, the stubbornness of American politicians giving voice to beliefs that can’t be reconciled with fact is almost without historical precedent. A fringe conspiracy theory has become part of mainstream discourse despite having startling few mainstream proponents outside of the political sphere.

“We’re really in uncharted territory,” says Aaron McCright, a sociologist at Michigan State University, tells Inverse. “I can’t think of any time in the last couple hundred years where there has been a society in which a large group of people are somewhat impervious to empirical reality.”

When McCright talks about climate change denial, people listen. He’s made a career researching who climate change deniers are, why they deny, and what might make them change their minds. The bad news is that denial of global warming is entrenched very firmly in American political discourse, and no one has yet figured out a surefire way to get it unstuck. Even exposure to natural disasters like hurricanes, made worse by climate change, does little to sway skeptical minds.

McCright doesn’t see much hope in U.S. President Barack Obama’s last-ditch attempts to push for environmental protection before Donald Trump steps into the role. Change, he says, must come from within — and in this case that means within the national Republican Party elite. When enough respected conservative leaders stand behind science, the needle will move. If they fail to do so, a lot of people will have to move back from the coasts.