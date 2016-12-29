Trump gives bizarre, impromptu press conference in Florida

President-elect Donald Trump briefly spoke to reporters in Florida on Wednesday.

With boxing promoter Don King by his side in front of the Mar-a-Lago resort, Trump opined on a handful of current events, including US Secretary of State John Kerry's final plea for peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Saying Kerry's assessment "speaks for itself," Trump declined to go into specifics, adding cryptically: "different views … we'll see what happens after January 20, right?"

Earlier Wednesday, Trump tweeted, "We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect. They used to have a great friend in the U.S., but not anymore."