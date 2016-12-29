Newsvine

Vernon Wythe

 

About The time is Now to start to Fix the Planet, It takes Works Articles: 14 Seeds: 722 Comments: 1182 Since: May 2016

Trump gives bizarre, impromptu press conference in Florida

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Vernon Wythe View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONSilicon Alley Insider
Seeded on Wed Dec 28, 2016 10:38 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

President-elect Donald Trump briefly spoke to reporters in Florida on Wednesday.

With boxing promoter Don King by his side in front of the Mar-a-Lago resort, Trump opined on a handful of current events, including US Secretary of State John Kerry's final plea for peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Saying Kerry's assessment "speaks for itself," Trump declined to go into specifics, adding cryptically: "different views … we'll see what happens after January 20, right?"

Earlier Wednesday, Trump tweeted, "We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect. They used to have a great friend in the U.S., but not anymore."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor