OIL PRODUCERS TURN TO WIND POWER

Royal Dutch Shell PLC is one of several oil firms attempting to develop wind power amid pressure from shareholders to tap into renewable energy sources as global efforts to limit climate change gain momentum, write Zeke Turner and Sarah Kent.

A Shell-led consortium won a bid this month to build and run parts of what has been hailed as the world’s largest offshore wind project, in the Netherlands.

Upon completion, Shell’s portion of the so called Borssele wind project in the North Sea will give off enough energy to power about a million homes at prices that are comparable to cheaper power sources like coal or gas. Other oil firms have also ventured into wind energy partly because of the falling costs of renewable technology.

Denmark’s state-controlled Dong Energy AS sold off a portion of its fossil-fuel business and is now the biggest player in offshore wind. It owns 29% of the world’s offshore wind capacity.

Norway’s Statoil ASA is building its third offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea, and is developing the world’s first floating wind farm off the east coast of Scotland.

Statoil also won a bid for a potential project in the Atlantic Ocean south of Long Island—its first offshore wind lease in the U.S.

