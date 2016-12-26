Newsvine

The skinny: Global warming exposes more to moons in Maine

Global warming exposes more to moons in Maine

Deputies with the Penobscot County Sheriff's Department have noticed a very disturbing trend: Whenever temperatures are above 80, and Stephen Thibodeau has been drinking, there are reports of a naked man running around. The latest report details "a man naked on his lawn having his own little party." To be fair, sometimes he isn't technically "naked," as he wears socks. Deputy Jay Hallett says it has happened nearly every summer since he joined the force in 2004, and cops have been called out at least six times since June. "This has got to be the worst year so far," Hallett told the Bangor Daily News.

